Alfred Fields of Scarsdale died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, July 8 at Montefiore Hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1927, the son of Izak and Gisella Fields, in Cologne, Germany. His family said he was a strong, energetic and loving man who always placed his family first. Although his formal education was interrupted during World War II, he had an insatiable appetite for knowledge and built a successful business, they said, and “Above all, Alfred was a survivor, meeting all of life’s challenges with determination and a positive outlook.”
Mr. Fields is survived by his wife Dvora and two children, Ephraim Fields and Lisa Fields, and two grandchildren, Hayden Lewis and Lucy Lewis.
Funeral Services were held at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale on Monday, July 10.
