Allan Cannon

Allan T. Cannon, a resident of Scarsdale for 50 years, died Jan. 6 at the age of 92.
Mr. Cannon also spent time at his home in Osprey, Florida. He was beloved by everyone who knew him for his kindness, good humor and selflessness, his family said, and “his enthusiasm for life and learning at every age, as well as his unending curiosity of all things, were unparalleled.”
Born in Brooklyn on March 11, 1928, the son of Joseph W. and Gertrude “Kimmy” Cannon, Mr. Cannon grew up in Forest Hills, Queens and Flemington, New Jersey. In 1950 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War as an Airman first class for nearly two years. He married Barbara Cohn in April of 1951 at the Roof Garden of the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, while on weekend leave.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1948 at the age of 20, from New York University’s School of Commerce, and later a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws degree, both earned from NYU School of Law, which he attended at night, while working as a CPA.
Mr. Cannon practiced tax law, specializing in all areas of taxation, and trusts and estates. He was a senior partner at the firm of Wagman, Cannon & Musoff, P.C. for more than 20 years, after which he started his own firm in 1990, where he successfully practiced tax law for an additional 10 years before his retirement. In addition to his legal practice, he also served as president of the NYU Tax Society for multiple terms throughout the 1970s and was a published author in the New York State Bar Journal. He was recognized as an expert on the new Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
Mr. Cannon was involved in a number of clubs and organizations throughout Westchester County. A lifelong accomplished golfer, he was a member of Briar Hall Golf and Country Club in Briar Cliff Manor, Vernon Hills Country Club in Eastchester, and Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, where he was a member for more than 30 years. Mr. Cannon and his wife, Barbara, were also longtime members of Temple Israel of New Rochelle.
When he wasn’t practicing law or practicing his golf game, he was a jazz piano enthusiast and could be found at his piano, where he skillfully played all of his favorite classics and standards from the 1930s and 1940s, including Gershwin, Porter, Ellington, and many more.
He is survived by his sister, Maureen Schulman; his four children and their spouses, Elizabeth Cannon and Stephen Boyer, David and Nina Cannon, Robert and Lisa Cannon, and Pamela Cannon and Andrew Palladino; and his eight grandchildren, Sam, Zach, Jacob, Leah, Caroline, Johnny, Nate and Olivia. Barbara Cannon, his wife of 66 years, predeceased him in 2017.
Mr. Cannon adopted many rescue dogs during his lifetime, and contributed to a number of animal welfare organizations, as well as veterans’ organizations. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at http://bit.ly/38EX46k.
