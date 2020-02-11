Althea Pedersen of Brunswick, Maine, formerly of Scarsdale, died peacefully Jan. 18 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, with her family by her side. Mrs. Pederson was 85.
Mrs. Pederson was born in Hartford, Connecticut, March 16, 1934, the daughter of Julius and Almira (Hurlburt) Shalen. She attended West Hartford schools and graduated from the Cushing Academy for Girls in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, where she was editor of the school newspaper, captain of the tennis team and voted “Most likely to succeed.” She loved being outdoors and was the youngest girl ever to be selected as head camp counselor at Wavus Camp for Girls in Jefferson, Maine. Mrs. Pederson especially enjoyed canoeing, swimming and tennis. She later attended Barnard College, where she received her B.A. in Botany.
Mrs. Pederson was a member of the Church of St. James the Less in Scarsdale, where she once organized the annual rummage sale. She moved to Maine in 2009.
Her family said that reading the Financial Times and following tennis were two of Mrs. Pederson’s joys. She also played piano and was an excellent seamstress. She taught her children everything from algebra to history, supported them in all sorts of activities from baseball to flute and she could feed an entire family of six on a simple camp stove. Mrs. Pederson was also a wonderful storyteller.
She leaves behind two daughters, Jean Elisabeth Pedersen, of Rochester, New York, and Sharon Louise Pedersen, of Brunswick, Maine; two sons, Robert Charles Pedersen, of Spring, Texas, and John James Hurlburt Pedersen, and his wife, Julia Tsar, of London, England; two grandchildren, John Nicholas Tsar Pedersen and Catherine (Katya) Althea Tsar Pedersen; and her former husband, Charles Russell Pedersen, and his wife, Katherine Mithoff Pedersen, of Bush, Louisiana.
A memorial service at the Episcopal Church of St. Mary in Falmouth, Maine, will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Pederson’s memory may be made to the Church of St. James the Less, 10 Church Lane, Scarsdale, NY 10583. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting brackettfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.