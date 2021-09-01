Andrew H. DePodwin

Andrew Horace DePodwin, 71, a Scarsdale High School alumnus and resident of Katonah, New York, died Aug. 25.
Born in New York, New York, on May 21,1950 to Carolyn P. (Ohlander) DePodwin and Horace J. DePodwin, Mr. DePodwin grew up in Scarsdale where, in his early years, he played football, became an Eagle Scout, had a newspaper delivery route, and enjoyed surfing, golf, music and many escapades with a variety of friends.
His family said he was a voracious reader who loved to spin a good story. “He relished sailing, skiing, hiking, fishing and painting, preferring to immerse himself in a good project and engage in lively and compelling conversation.”
Mr. DePodwin graduated from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1972 and from Rutgers Law School in Camden in 1976. He was an “accomplished and formidable” attorney in his prime, according to his family.
He also enjoyed classic movies and history, and held a deep respect for his father’s service in the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division during World War II, which led to many conversations and research.
Mr. DePodwin “loved nothing more than his kids,” spending time with them, hearing about their lives, jobs, friends, and “giving some helpful, though detailed, advice,” according to his family. They said his love extended to family, friends (who became family), and strangers (who became friends), in the outdoors, at the beach, or around a dinner table telling stories.
For those who knew him, “one quickly became aware of Mr. DePodwin’s kind nature, keen intellect, sense of humor, sarcastic wit and love of family and friends,” said his family.
Mr. DePodwin was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two children, Kevin (Lindsay) of Roxbury, New York, and Karen (Edward) San Giacomo of North Caldwell, New Jersey; a sister Peggy Harwood (John Cissel) of Fairfield, Connecticut; a brother David (Jeanne) of Bernardsville, New Jersey, plus five grandchildren, nephews and a niece, and his good friend Matt Hudson.
Memorial contributions can be made to 10th Mountain Division Foundation Inc., 133 South Van Gordon St., Suite 200 Lakewood, CO 80228, at 10th mountain foundation.org. Ref: “In memory of Andrew H. DePodwin, son of Horace J. DePodwin (Sergeant Major, 90th Mountain Infantry Regiment, HQ Company, 3rd Battalion).” Or, First Tee of Metropolitan New York, Mosholu Golf Course, 3545 Jerome Ave., Bronx, NY 10467, at firstteemetny.org.
A celebration of Mr. DePodwin’s life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.