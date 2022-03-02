Anita Fink Kaufman 

Longtime Scarsdale resident Anita Kaufman died Feb. 24 peacefully at home in the presence of family, following complications from liver cancer. She was 86.
After completing her undergraduate degree at Vassar, she traveled the world independently and began a successful career as a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch — both considered progressive endeavors for a woman at the time. She didn’t care much for convention, her family said.
In 1962 she married Jay Kaufman, with whom she shared a love of travel, the arts, recreation and entertainment, passions that continued even after they welcomed their three children, Nina, Laurance and John. She put her career on hold to raise her kids, showering them with affection, bon mots and imprinting etiquette essentials upon them.
According to her family, Mrs. Kaufman “knew compromise but was not one for sacrifice, so her children soon joined their expeditions to faraway lands and extraordinary restaurants, because that’s where the best desserts were.”
In her mid-40s, she reinvigorated her career, and earned an MBA from New York University in 1978. She taught macroeconomics at Mercy College in White Plains, and then joined MCI/Worldcom where she quickly advanced to become a company leader in the development of international standards. In her nearly 20 years there, she served as a consultant and liaison to the U.S. State Department and Federal Communications Commission, establishing telecommunications protocols and products that last to this day. Her presence, often as the only woman in the international delegation, was an “inspiration to countless others who would follow in her highly esteemed footsteps,” said her family.
While Scarsdale remained her home for more than 50 years, Mr. and Mrs. Kaufman continued to seek out adventure well past retirement. Their travels included Egypt, South Africa, China, India, Russia, and finally — and fatefully — Portugal in 2014, where Jay suffered a serious stroke, which began a new chapter in Mrs. Kaufman’s life as caretaker.
Despite that setback late in life, Mrs. Kaufman never stopped bestowing kindness unto others, or enjoying the Saturday afternoon operas on WQXR radio. “She was generous in spirit (and, often, wallet) and expected nothing in return, save the appearance on the donor scroll of WNET, to whom she was an adoring benefactor,” her family said.
A “devoted mother, loving wife, stalwart friend and force of nature,” Mrs. Kaufman also had an abiding love for chocolate, which was “the fourth child she never had: sweet, always present and never giving her trouble,” her family said, adding, those who knew her would be able to tell “fabulous stories of her, a few of them scandalous, most of them hilarious, and all of them with appreciation for the warm, wise and accomplished woman she was.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks well-wishers to consider making a memorial donation to WNET.
