Ann Butler Brown died Nov. 26, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Mrs. Brown was born in 1931, grew up in Scarsdale and graduated from Scarsdale High School as the class queen. Four years later she graduated from the University of Connecticut.
Mrs. Brown belonged to the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and Fox Meadow Tennis Club, and was an avid tennis player. She enjoyed cooking and was a gracious hostess. She loved to travel and, while living in Indonesia for five years on duty with her husband, she gave birth to two of their four children. At home, her career was in real estate with Julia B. Fee in Scarsdale.
Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her sister Betty in 2001 and daughter Leslie Dwyer in 2010. She is survived by her husband Robert Brown, son Scott Brown and wife Maria Pannullo, daughter Jennifer Shyer and husband Kirby, daughter Rebecca DeBrocke and husband Tom. She is also survived by grandchildren Cassidy and Patrick Dwyer, Griffin and Grace Shyer, Danielle and Dylan DeBrocke, and Nathalie and Claudia Brown.
A church ceremony will not take place because of COVID-19 restrictions, but a gravesite service will be held, family only, Dec. 12 at St. James the Less cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. James the Less Church, 10 Church Lane, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
