Ann Falk Kaufman died Jan. 18 at the age of 87.
Mrs. Kaufman was a philanthropist and community leader. She was part of the founding generation at Westchester Reform Temple, and served as president of the Edgemont PTA and as president of the Edgemont Board of Education. She also served on the boards of the Westchester Chamber Music Society, the Westchester Jewish Community Services and the Westchester Community College Foundation Board, where she single-handedly ran the Outreach Committee, bringing the foundation and college’s mission to important lawmakers and other influential government officials, ensuring that “students’ voices were heard and their needs met,” according to her family.
Mrs. Kaufman was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on April 1, 1935, and, despite living in the North for seven decades, she never lost her lilting Southern accent or gentility, her family said. She met John Kaufman, “the love of her life,” while attending Goucher College, and married him in 1956. They moved to Scarsdale in 1961 where they lived until moving to White Plains in 2003.
“Hers was the shoulder people could cry on, the advice they could seek, and the friend they could depend upon. The bonds she forged among her children, grandchildren and extended family is her lasting legacy,” they said.
Mrs. Kaufma is survived by her husband, John; her children: Louise Riddell-Kaufman (Riddle), Jean Alter (Ben) and Mark Kaufman (Rachel Wineberg); her grandchildren: Jeremy Gildman (Rachel), Anya Riddell-Kaufman, Esther Alter, Eliot Alter, Zev Kaufman and Liam Kaufman; and her great-grandson Avi Gildman.
Gifts in her memory can be made to Westchester Reform Temple, the Alzheimer’s Foundation and Westchester Community College Foundation.
