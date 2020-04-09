Former Scarsdale resident Ann Youngerman Smoler died April 4, just short of her 88th birthday. The cause of her death was the coronavirus.
Born on May 15, 1932, she was raised in Chicago, spent most of her life in Westchester County, including 20 years in Scarsdale, and lived more recently in Manhattan. She graduated from the University of Illinois and the Hunter School of Social Work. After the death of her youngest child, Matthew Smoler, she developed a specialty in grief counseling, running bereavement groups and working at Gilda’s Club and Project Liberty, for which she traveled by subway throughout New York City to counsel survivors of the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Mrs. Smoler is survived by her children Karen Smoler Heller (Douglas) of New York City, Robert Smoler (Lisa) of Westport, Connecticut, and Nancy Smoler of Philadelphia; her grandchildren Rebecca, Scott, Michelle, Isaac and Lionel; and four great-grandchildren. Her former husband, Dr. Gideon Nachumi, predeceased her.
Mrs. Smoler was deeply beloved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends, her family said. They said, “While our hearts are broken, Grannie Annie’s love of family, empathy for the suffering and passion for social justice will live on through many generations.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no service or visitation will be held at this time, but a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.
