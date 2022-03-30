Ann Zeidberg of Bridgeport, Connecticut, formerly of White Plains, died March 27. She was 101. She was a member of Shaarei Tikvah in Scarsdale, where she ran the temple’s book club and newsletter for many years.
Born in Brooklyn to the late Benjamin and Rose Levitz, she went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at Mercy College. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper and volunteer in the community. She also was a longtime member of Hadassah and editor of its newsletter.
Mrs. Zeidberg is survived by her husband Philip Zeidberg, her daughter Gloria Herman and husband Sanford of Fairfield, Connecticut, her son David Zeidberg of White Plains and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and her daughter Linda Radcliffe and husband Kevin of Encinitas, California. She also is survived by her grandchildren Benjamin Herman, Carolyn Rothschild and husband Paul, Rebecca Herman, Matthew Prior and Joseph Prior, and her great-grandchildren Abigail Herman and Brynn Rothschild.
Mrs. Zeidberg was predeceased by her brother Meyer Levitz and his wife Ethel.
A graveside service was set to take place Tuesday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla.
To share condolences with the family, visit www.greensfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Zeidberg’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.