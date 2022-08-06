Anna Palestine Cahan
Former Scarsdale resident Anna Palestine Cahan died July 25 at Memorial University Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was 73.
Born to Eli Dane and Doris Lillian Brooks, she was adopted by her stepfather Mark Palestine at age 11. She and her younger brother, Michael Palestine, attended Fox Meadow School, Scarsdale Junior High and Scarsdale High School.
After Scarsdale, she attended Northwestern University. Later she moved to Tucson, Arizona; Salinas, Ecuador; and finally Savannah, Georgia to be near her son Ben.
She worked as a teacher, travel agent and real estate agent before retiring. Her family said she was devoted to her synagogues, Congregation Anshei Israel and Or Hadash, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the sisterhood, and was given the prestigious Woman of Valor Award. Her family said she was “a shining light to all who knew her. She was loved by everyone and gave of herself freely and often.”
She is survived by her ex-husband Eric Cahan and their two children, Heather Krishnan and Ben Cahan, as well as their spouses, Kartik Krishnan and Michelle Cahan. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Ravi and Leela Krishnan and Sage, Hunter and Vivie Cahan.
A graveside funeral service was held July 29 at Bonaventure Cemetery in Georgia.
