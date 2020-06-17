Anne Mahnken Domenie, a former resident of Scarsdale, died at Essex Meadows Health Center in Essex, Connecticut, on June 12. She was 90.
Born in New York, New York, on Nov. 5, 1929, she grew up in Scarsdale and graduated from Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, in 1948 and from Pine Manor Junior College, Massachusetts, in 1950. She traveled for two years after college before marrying Johan Domenie on Aug. 15, 1953.
Shortly after the birth of her first child, the family moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where her three other children were born. Mrs. Domenie loved to play tennis, often receiving trophies in competition, said her family. “On a dare, she began raising chickens and had a thriving business, supplying friends with better poultry than that available in the open-air markets. She was an excellent seamstress, starting a trend by sewing her children’s school uniforms,” said the family, and, when the family returned to Scarsdale in 1964, she taught sewing for Stretch and Sew. She went back to school and worked for a period of time as a paralegal for a local law firm. She also volunteered her time preparing tax returns with AARP as well as doing the bookkeeping for the Episcopal Church in Kinderhook, New York, where she was a member.
Mrs. Domenie enjoyed the outdoors and shared skiing and water sports with her children. Her family said she happily passed that love of outdoor pursuits to her grandchildren. In her middle years a dear friend exposed Mrs. Domenie to riding, and she started riding with hunt clubs. She became an active member and volunteer of the Old Chatham Hunt Club in Chatham, New York, where she rode her horse “Gatsby” through the New York countryside. Her time in Chatham was also spent in her garden, where she enjoyed sharing her blueberries with the wildlife, said the family. “One could even find her 85 feet in the air in a bucket truck at age 82 when she needed to show the arborist which limb to trim,” and, “when a March ice storm caused her to be without power for 10 days, she would not accept a generator or other help, but instead hiked out to the creek so she could have water in her house,” said the family.
Mrs. Domenie “embraced her love for travel into her golden years,” according to her family, including a solo excursion to Africa. The family also said her spunk and character remained with her to the end.
