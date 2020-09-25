Anne Rachel Reinwald, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died Sept. 18 in Rocky River, Ohio. She was 94.
Born in Flushing, New York, she graduated as valedictorian of Flushing High School in 1944. She went on to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Hunter College. She taught in the New York City school system for more than 25 years and was “loved by and dedicated to her students,” according to her family.
After marrying Charles Reinwald, the “love of her life,” she moved to Scarsdale where she raised her three children and lived for more than 50 years. Her husband predeceased her in 2011.
In addition to teaching, Mrs. Reinwald was very active in the community and volunteered at the Scarsdale Woman's Club. She played in the town tennis league, was an avid gardener and enjoyed painting with watercolors. After retiring from teaching Mrs. Reinwald became a real estate agent and divided her time between her homes in Scarsdale and Jupiter Island, Florida.
Mrs. Reinwald is survived by her son Charles Reinwald (Sarah), her daughters Lisa Silverman (Bob) and Andrea Dabbar (Paul), and her grandchildren Andrew, David, Samantha Silverman and Katie, Will Dabbar. She adored her family, who will remember her as “a caring and generous person who kept strong ties to her family and friends until the end.”
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Covenant House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
