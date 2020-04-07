Former Scarsdale teacher Anne Weldon Schaefer, 79, of Crestwood, died March 31, of complications from COVID-19.
Born in New York City on Aug. 8, 1940, to Edward Weldon and Alicia Ferris, she spent her career as an educator in the Scarsdale School District. She began teaching in 1962 at Quaker Ridge Elementary School. In the 1980s, she co-founded (with Steven Frantz) the Science, Math, Technology Center at Scarsdale Middle School, a prototype of what would now be called a STEAM makerspace. Later, she became the district’s first math Helping Teacher, supporting K-5 teachers to develop their skills in math instruction. After retiring in 2002, she became an innovative textile artist, working out of the Weaving Center in Tarrytown.
Brilliant, kind and funny, Mrs. Schaefer was a fiercely loving mother, a wonderful wife, an adoring grandmother, and a friend to many. She put her all into everything she did, especially her role as a mother, her family said.
Mrs. Schaefer is survived by her husband Charles, to whom she was married for 53 years, her loving children Karine and Eric, her grandchildren James and Allison, her brother Edward Weldon and her sister Mary Weldon Darling.
A celebration of Mrs. Schaefer’s life will be held in the fall or spring, with details announced at a later date. Those interested may email AnneSchaeferCelebration2020@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list for information about the event or to share memories or condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.