Arthur P. DeSantis

Arthur Patrick DeSantis, a longtime resident of Scarsdale who was considered by many the unofficial mayor of the village, died unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2020.
Pat, as he was known to his many friends, was a fixture at Central Taxi in the village for more than 40 years. The morning dispatcher, he was a one-man band juggling a steady stream of calls from the famous and not-so-famous. They were customers trying to catch a train to Manhattan, a plane to points around the globe, or “regulars” looking to handle their daily chores.
Mr. DeSantis was incredibly well read and very knowledgeable on a wide range of topics, from politics to sports, from music to movies, and just about anything in between.
His biggest passions were sports, including the New York Rangers, Jets and Knicks, and music, especially the Grateful Dead.
A longtime customer left this note on Mr. DeSantis' obituary that was published by the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale: "I greatly enjoyed calling Pat for a morning cab to the train station. He was always kind and helpful, and he loved sharing a joke or humorous observation that would brighten the day. I'm grateful to have known him. May he Rest In Peace and Happiness."
A fellow employee at Central Taxi wrote: "Hey Pal-o-mine, we laughed, we argued, we yelled and we broke each other's chops for nearly 40 years. No one could ask for a better friend. I'm gonna miss you. Hell, I already do. Time to relax Pat. And don't ever forget, when it snows, STOP IN NEUTRAL!”
Mr. DeSantis was born on July 29, 1952 at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City to the late Arthur Patrick and Patricia (Schroff) DeSantis. The family moved in the late 1950s to Scarsdale, where he remained a resident for most of his life.
Mr. DeSantis was a graduate of Immaculate Heart of Mary parochial school and Scarsdale High School. He also attended The College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
He was a longtime parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
He is survived by his brother Chris, sister-in-law Linda and nieces Alexandra and Caroline DeSantis, and brother Jeffrey, sister-in-law Julia, nieces Sara and Anne Daisy and nephews Jeffrey and Andrew DeSantis.
A private service was held at Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale. Mr. DeSantis was laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. The family requests that donations in his memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
