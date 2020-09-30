Azmat Assur of Scarsdale died at age 75 on Sept 21.
Born in Mumbai, India, he graduated from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1968 and received his MBA from Harvard University in 1972. He was the founder and president of Energy Supply & Credit Corp. and Peerless Oil & Chemicals Inc.
Mr. Assur married Ann Marie Scibilia of Scarsdale in 1972, and the couple resided for many years in the village. He was a member of the Scarsdale Golf Club, St. Andrews Golf Club, Nippon Club of New York, Harvard Club of Boston and Harvard Club of New York.
Mr. Assur touched the lives of everyone he met, his family said, and he was known for his “dapper style, quick wit, an infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.”
He was predeceased by two sets of parents Ahmed and Zainab, and Roshan and Shirin. He is survived by his wife Ann Marie; his brothers Aman (Yasmin) and Afzal (Niloufer); his sisters Niloufer (Prashant) and Nazreen (Amir); his nieces, Neesha, Sara, Salimah, Shaziya, Zahra, Trina; and nephews, Hussain and Neil, to whom he will “leave a lifetime of wonderful memories,” said his family. They said, “Though he has left this world all too soon, he lived every day to its fullest and was a role model for taking chances and pursuing dreams. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”
A private funeral service was held on Sept. 22 at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home in Scarsdale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations may be sent to The Lustgarten Foundation.
