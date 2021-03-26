Barbara C. Martin

Barbara Cyrus Martin, of Hartsdale, who lived in Scarsdale for 27 years and in Hartsdale for 20, died of cardiac arrest on March 14, while swimming in Key Biscayne, Florida. She was 82 years old.
During her time in Scarsdale, she taught English at both Edgemont High School and the Scarsdale Alternative School, and served as president of the Scarsdale American Field Service program and as a member of the Scarsdale PTA Scholarship Committee.
She was born in Evanston, Illinois, and was a graduate of Cornell University, where she met her husband of 59 years. For many years she led an aphasia support group at Burke Rehab Institute, where she had undergone rehabilitation after a massive stroke at age 45. She was always cheerful and positive despite her disability.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her husband Dan, sons Dan Jr. (Jeewon) of Scarsdale, Alex (Maria) of Princeton and Chris (Donna) of Briarcliff Manor, and 10 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the National Aphasia Association, of which Mrs. Martin was a former president.
