Former longtime Scarsdale resident Barbara Carver died May 8 due to complications from cancer. She was 84 years old.
Born to Mac and Lenore Levy in Brooklyn, Mrs. Carver spent her high school years in Scarsdale, graduating alongside her prom date and future husband Michael Carver in 1955. She was the first of three generations of Carvers to graduate from Scarsdale High School. Mrs. Carver later earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Syracuse University and married in 1959.
Mr. and Mrs. Carver returned to Scarsdale in 1963, where they raised their daughters Laurie, Wendy and Amy. Mrs. Carver was active in a variety of community and school-based organizations, volunteering at Westchester Reform Temple, Quaker Ridge School and the Youth Employment office at Scarsdale High School. She was an ardent supporter of her daughters’ sports teams and a fixture at Scarsdale’s Butler Field in the 1970s and 1980s.
Mrs. Carver enjoyed hosting family and friends at her summer home in Southampton, attending Broadway shows, shopping with her granddaughters and following the latest entertainment news.
As she was a “beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, it was only fitting that she passed on Mother’s Day surrounded by loved ones,” her family said.
Mrs. Carver is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael; brothers Arthur and Donald Levy; daughters Laurie Epstein and her husband Jon; Wendy Reno and her husband Tom; and Amy Andrus; grandchildren Mathieu, Kyle, Colin, Devin, Zoe, Drew, Kaitlyn and Samantha, and great-granddaughter Alessandra.
Donations in Mrs. Carver’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
