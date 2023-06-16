Former Scarsdale resident and Scarsdale Inquirer employee Barbara Yeaker died May 20 at age 82.
She was born in the Bronx in 1941, just months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Shortly after the attack, her father, Louis Fisher, joined the U.S. Navy and upon returning after the war he started a business importing fabrics, which kept him traveling the world and away from home more than he was there.
After her mother died and her father remarried, teenaged Barbara chose to live with her best friend Selma Otchin and her family. She had been pursuing a singing career at the time, after being accepted to the New York School of Performing Arts, but instead, to earn money she became a lead model for a major coat manufacturer, while beginning college at night.
At a Halloween party in 1961, she and Edward Yeaker from Brooklyn fell in love at first sight, he said, and they married within a year. The newlyweds first lived in Brooklyn, moved to Queens, then to White Plains, and in the early 1970s, they moved to Scarsdale where they lived for 40 years. With her three children in school, Mrs. Yeaker interviewed for an advertising position at The Scarsdale Inquirer and was hired on the spot. Eventually, she was appointed advertising manager for the Inquirer, a position she held for more than 30 years.
The Inquirer publisher, William White, appreciating Mrs. Yeaker’s enthusiasm and creativity on the job, chose her to work closely with his daughter Deborah White, as she prepared to take charge of the company from Mr. White.
Mrs. Yeaker not only sold advertising but also developed new advertising sections for the Inquirer to serve the interests of advertisers, the newspaper and its readers. Mrs. Yeaker had a tireless work ethic, her family said, and yet she never missed a ballgame for any of her three children: Glenn, Merri and Marc. The family home on Post Road was often crowded for the holiday dinners Mrs. Yeaker loved to cook.
Mrs. Yeaker retired in 2017 and moved to Palm Desert, California, with her husband of 60 years and daughter Merri. She is survived by her husband Edward and three children — Glenn, Merri and Marc.
