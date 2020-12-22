Dr. Barney Silverman, formerly of Scarsdale, died Dec. 15.
Born in Kentucky in 1936, Dr. Silverman moved to Scarsdale in 1974. He was a dedicated and beloved obstetrician/gynecologist at White Plains Hospital for more than 50 years, bringing countless lives into the world.
Dr. Silverman is survived by his wife Ruth, son Joshua and daughter-in-law Nancy, daughter Sarah and her husband Lev. He is also survived by grandchildren Samuel, Maxine, David and Sasha. His son said he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and coach.
“His loving and compassionate larger-than-life presence will be missed by all that knew him,” Joshua said.
Contributions may be made in Dr. Silverman’s memory to White Plains Hospital at wphospital.org/foundation/donate-now.
