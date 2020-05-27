Barrie T. Mabie died peacefully at his home in Scarsdale, New York on April 27.
He was born Oct. 16, 1925 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Ruth and Laurence Mabie. He grew up in New York City. He married Gloria Jean Casamo on June 21, 1952 and they moved to Scarsdale in 1959.
Mr. Mabie started working at 16 and entered the U.S. Navy at 18. He served honorably as a communications operator in World War II, for a time stationed at Pearl Harbor. Afterward he worked as an illustrator, graphic designer and art director in New York City, for many years in advertising at Kudner Agency, and then as a freelancer.
Mr. Mabie was a deacon and 60-year member of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. For many years, he and his wife taught in the “Living in America” program at Hitchcock, introducing American customs and English to area newcomers from all over the globe.
Mr. Mabie was a proud member of The Holland Society of New York, being a 10th generation New Yorker. He was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 52.
Mr. Mabie’s family said he was known and loved for his calm temperament and his steadfast dedication to his wife, Gloria, who battled cancer for many years before she died a dozen years ago. He also was beloved by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren.
A voracious reader, Mr. Mabie had a lifelong interest in learning. He had a great memory for historical facts and events, religious history and classic movies.
Mr. Mabie was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2008 and his oldest son Barrie L. Mabie in 2016.
He is survived by his son John and his wife Valerie Stuart of Brattleboro, Vermont; his son Peter and his wife Elizabeth Fischer of Larchmont; his daughter-in-law Denise (wife of his deceased son Barrie), of Davenport, Florida, as well as his grandchildren Ian and Alexander of Brooklyn; Lauren of South Royalton, Vermont; and Charlotte and Juliette of Larchmont.
A private burial service will be held at Maple Avenue Cemetery in Patterson, New York in the near future. A funeral service will be held at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church at a later date when travel restrictions are loosened and safety measures permit.
The family requests that donations be made to Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, 6 Greenacres Ave., Scarsdale, NY 10583; https://www.hitchcockpresby.org/.
