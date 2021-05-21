Scarsdale Schools shared the sad news with the community May 17 that Marianne Madoff, a longtime Scarsdale teacher, died after battling leukemia over the past two years.
A resident of White Plains, Mrs. Madoff joined Scarsdale Schools as a third grade teacher at Heathcote in 2006, and also served as a teacher-in-charge at Heathcote before transferring to Scarsdale Middle School as a sixth grade mathematics teacher in Fountain House.
In an email to the community, Superintendent of Schools Thomas Hagerman wrote, “She was an extraordinarily dedicated teacher and respected professional and all those who knew her will certainly miss her. Marianne was a generous spirit who never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those who were in need. She was particularly committed to helping other parents who have suffered personal tragedies, and she served as an inspiration for overcoming adversity for us all … [her] passing will touch many of our students and staff across the District.”
The Heathcote School community was truly saddened by this tragic loss. Principal Maria Stile shared with the Inquirer in her remembrance of Mrs. Madoff. “Marianne was kind to everyone she met … [and] the school children loved being in her class,” Stile said. “She had a brilliant mind, boundless vibrant energy and a warm, beautiful smile … She was an amazing Mom and a fantastic teacher. She was a mathematics wizard and helped both adults and children to learn and grow.”
As the school’s teacher-in-charge, Mrs. Madoff was “masterful” at scheduling and “kept Heathcote running like a clock … She made us laugh and taught us all so much,” Stile said.
Mrs. Madoff is survived by her two children, Dylan and Mykaela, and her husband, Michael. She was predeceased by her son, Tyler, a former SHS student and member of the crew team who was killed in an accident while on a kayaking trip in 2012.
— Reporting by Valerie Abrahams
