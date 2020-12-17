Beverly Cunningham

Beverly Brown Cunningham, a Scarsdale resident for more than 60 years, died at the home of her son Warren, and his wife Marie, in Bethel, New York, on Dec. 5. She was 92.
Mrs. Cunningham grew up in Scarsdale and graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. She married Charles Cunningham in 1949 and they made Scarsdale their home for 50 years.
She was a dedicated participant in many town activities where her generosity, compassion and problem-solving abilities benefited a host of community organizations. Her many contributions included six years on the Scarsdale Board of Education, including two years as president (following the example of her mother, Gertrude Brown, who was on the school board 40 years earlier) and leadership roles in many other civic groups. She also founded the Village Voices, a singing group that frequently performed at town functions. In 1990 Mrs. Cunningham was awarded the Scarsdale Bowl for her service to the community.
In 1971 the couple built a summer home in Trenton, Maine, and retired there full time in 1999 to be closer to family and their Trenton residence.
Mrs. Cunningham was the consummate hostess, her family said, and she loved getting together with friends and family to share a terrific meal and enjoy each other’s company. Her New Years and Christmas Eve parties and summer gatherings in Trenton were legendary. Her four sons said she was also a “fair, loving and engaged” mother, acting on their needs and requests (usually) without complaint.
In addition to her son Warren Cunningham and his wife Marie Sitchenko, Mrs. Cunningham is survived by three other sons and their spouses, Charles Cunningham and Yuko Usami of New York City, Wilfred and Kathleen Cunningham of Vero Beach, Florida, and John and Lynn Cunningham of Goose Creek, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Eugene, Rachel, Charlotte and Gayle Cunningham; and great-grandson Elliott. Her husband, Charles, and best friend and sister-in-law, Esther Shay, predeceased her.
Mrs. Cunningham will also be deeply missed by Charles Long of Clarksdale, Mississippi and Geraldine Williams Moore of Yazoo, Mississippi, who became family members while attending Scarsdale High School as participants in the Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP), and by Geraldine’s daughter, Dominique and her son Grayson of Washington, D.C.
A celebration of Mrs. Cunningham’s life will be held in Trenton at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Planned Parenthood and the ASPCA.
