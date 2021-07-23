Beverly Hochhauser, 85, a 40-year resident of Edgemont and a native New Yorker who retired to Atlanta, Georgia, died peacefully in her sleep July 16 after battling an array of health issues. Born on June 13, 1936, she thrived in her career at Screen Gems in New York City, but she would soon focus her energy on raising her two children, Bill and Audrey.
The family lived in Edgemont from 1972 to 2012, and Mrs. Hochhauser’s children both attended Edgemont schools, where she was active for years as a parent volunteer in addition to having a long held family membership at the Greenburgh Town Park.
A lifelong learner, Mrs. Hochhauser pursued knowledge in a wide variety of subjects. She sought to master Spanish, Hebrew, gourmet Chinese cooking, and even automotive repair. Her family said she “unabashedly insisted upon excellence, passionately fought for what she believed in, and relentlessly championed all those she loved.”
“’One-of-a-kind’ is too generic a description for this beautiful ‘frog lady,’” her family said. “She will be sorely missed by all those who adored her — from her closest family and friends in New York and Atlanta, to the hairdressers, waiters, home helpers, doctors, nurses, aides and so many others who could not resist her warmth, humor and affection. For Beverly, no steak was too rare, no joke too inappropriate, no drink too stiff, no gossip too trivial, no political debate too controversial.”
Mrs. Hochhauser is survived by Steve, her devoted husband of 55 years, her daughter Audrey and son Bill, their spouses Scott and Sarah, her sister Janet, and her nieces Karen and Lisa, her nephew Steve, and her four grandchildren Zach, Ryan, Sedona and Sydney.
A “Celebration of Beverly’s Life” will be held virtually; more information will be provided to family and friends. As Mrs. Hochhauser was a dedicated supporter of many different charity organizations, her family suggested others could send a donation in her memory to their favorite charity.
