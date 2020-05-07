Bill Gladstone

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain likely. High near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.