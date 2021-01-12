Brian John Lilly Jr., 19, of Scarsdale died Jan. 4.
Born in New York City on April 12, 2001, he was a voracious student of life, an accomplished athlete, creative and big-picture thinker. He was a loving and admired son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate, his family said.
When he graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2019, Brian was the single recipient of the annual Henry David Thoreau Award, given to a student who marches to the beat of his/her own drum. He overcame juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (JRA) through a love of sports and competition. His family said he adored nature and being outside in all kinds of weather, and loved skiing with his family, with favorite ski trips to Heavenly in Lake Tahoe, California.
Brian was a passionate rower in high school for the Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA). He was named the most improved as a junior and served as a team captain as a high school senior. He earned a bronze medal at the Philly Youth regatta in the 8+ event in 2018.
He ran and finished the New York City Marathon in 2018 for the Arthritis Foundation team. Brian proudly competed in and finished the Ironman Lake Placid triathalon competition in 2019, requiring a 2.4 mile swim (3.9K), 112 mile bike (180.2K) and 26.2 mile marathon run (42.2K), widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.
As a D1 athlete, he was a member of the UC San Diego (USCD) men's rowing class of 2023. He helped the UCSD C boat to a 10th place finish of 21 crews in the Men’s Open 8+ event at the 2019 San Diego Fall Classic Regatta.
Brian was pursuing a B.S. in real estate and development at UCSD. He worked summers in construction and interned in corporate sustainability management.
His family said he loved creating art and fashion design and was the founder of a men’s streetwear brand, Pyrony. He learned to silkscreen the brand apparel until he found a production company for outsourcing so he could focus on his studies.
Brian is survived by his parents, Brian Sr. and Brenda (Hawthorne) Lilly, sister Virginia Lilly, grandparents Patricia Corrigan Lilly, Charles Hawthorne, Mary Peters Hawthorne; paternal uncles Kevin (Debbie) Lilly, Michael (Michele) Lilly, Sean Lilly, Patrick Lilly, Brenden Lilly, Paddy (Pat) Lilly; maternal uncles and aunts Stephen (Amanda) Hawthorne, Susan (Steven) Lawrence, Donna (Tim) Jackson, Raymond Peters, Carolyn (Allen) Rogers and many first and second cousins.
Visitation is Thursday, Jan. 14 and Friday, Jan. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave.
Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will take place Saturday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at IHM Catholic Church, 8 Carman Road, and will be livestreamed from the IHM Scarsdale website.
A private burial will immediately follow Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Brian’s memory to Pelham Community Rowing Association, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that offers need-based financial assistance to committed participants, or to Vibrant Emotional Health, a nonprofit that helps people achieve mental and emotional well-being with dignity and respect.
