C. Scott Robertson, 65, of New Rochelle and Jupiter, Florida, died early morning Oct. 8 after an extended illness.
Born in White Plains and raised in Scarsdale, he graduated from Scarsdale High School, Class of 1973, and from Lehigh University in 1977. He began his career as a certified public accountant at Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. in New York. He moved to Sonnenblick-Goldman in 1983 before joining Zolfo Cooper in 1999 as a restructuring advisor, where he was a senior director. He joined Cerberus Capital Management in 2008 before finishing his career with AlixPartners.
Mr. Robertson enjoyed tennis, the beach, reading, travel and crossword puzzles. His relatives said he loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Jill; son Christopher (Rachel) and granddaughters Vera and Alexandra; daughter Dana; and son Douglas.
He is also survived by his sister Cadie and her children Lee Welling (Ben Lim) and John B. Welling (Jessie); his sister Donna (Dr. Ray Chow) and their children Daniel Chow (Kristina Ronneberg) and Kyle Chow (Carolina Caballero); his brothers Mark and Brett; his brother-in-law Jack Loercher and his children John Loercher (Kaiti Pulice) and Mark Loercher; and his sister-in-law Joanne Jordan (Greg) and their son Jack.
Mr. Robertson was predeceased by his brother-in-law John F. Welling; his nephew Joseph Chow; and his parents, Lawrence and Leocadie Robertson.
Visitation was held at the Fox Funeral Home on Oct. 11.
The family suggested making a donation in his memory to the JLC Memorial Fund at jlcmemorialfund.org or a charity of one’s choice.
