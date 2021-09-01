Carl Robert Johnson

Carl Robert (Bob) Johnson, age 90, passed away Aug. 24, in Hollywood, Florida, just six days shy of his 91st birthday.
Born in White Plains on Aug. 30, 1930, he lived his early life in Scarsdale, as did his parents and their parents, and was a longtime resident of Hollywood.
Mr. Johnson served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. During his postwar career, he was employed by Hill York Service Corp. of Fort Lauderdale for 30 years as chief estimator for HVAC systems. He was also a mechanical contractor for commercial and industrial projects throughout the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.
An avid bowler in local leagues, Mr. Johnson was known as a top scorer well into his 80s.
He is predeceased by his parents, Teresa and George W. Johnson; his brother, George W. Johnson Jr.; former spouse, Margaret Korth Johnson. He is survived by his five children: Katharine, Robert, Susan, Timothy and Leslie; six grandchildren; Mary Elizabeth O'Brien Johnson, his spouse and partner of 40 years; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His ashes will be interred in Massachusetts and New York; some are to be interred at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Scarsdale.
