Carol F. Walsh

Carol Frances Walsh of Pleasantville, New York, formerly of Edgemont, died suddenly on Aug. 2.
She was born on Christmas Day in 1937 and was named accordingly. She was the second of three children of Sarah (née Anderson) and Deleon Walsh of Edgemont. She was a graduate of Bronxville High School (’55) and NYU (’59). She received a master’s degree in English from New York University and taught English as a Second Language at NYU for a number of years.
Ms. Walsh had a vast vocabulary and took pride in her abilities as a writer, according to her family. Her writing skills landed her jobs for long stints at Ebasco and later the Port Authority of NY/NJ as a technical writer. She wrote a short story for children called “The Lonely Thumb” which was featured on a children’s television show and she published numerous articles on a wide range of topics including a story about kettle holes titled “The Vernal Pond.”
Her family said she loved animals, both domesticated and wild, and had an innate curiosity for the natural world. Her older daughter, Gretchen Walsh, resides in Pleasantville and her son Andrew Walsh of Montauk, New York, cared for his mother the last nine months of her life and was residing with her at the time of her death.
The role she really cherished, according to her family, was as grandmother to Sarah and Max Parauda. They called her “Poppins” after the Mary Poppins character because of the magic she brought to all her interactions with them. Over the years she read them countless books, including all seven Harry Potter novels, which imbued them with a love of words and learning.
Ms. Walsh’s granddaughter, Sarah, said she was inspired to be a medical doctor (neurologist) by her grandmother.
Ms. Walsh is survived by her older sister Delsa Wilson of Harpswell, Maine, and her younger sister Diana Losche of Buena Vista, Virginia, her three nephews David, Tim and Doug Wilson, and her cousins Heyward and Roger Turner.
A memorial service will be held at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. There will be a link to participate via Zoom and anyone wishing to have the Zoom link should email info@beecherflooksfh.com with the preferred email address for the link.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation of Metropolitan New York or to Family Services of Westchester.
