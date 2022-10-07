Former Scarsdale resident Carolyn A. Monger, age 87, recently of Stamford, Connecticut, died Oct. 3.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Ernest Bedford Westfall and Genelle Anne Westfall. She was the granddaughter of the late Anna C. Kohn, also of Charleston.
She attended high school at the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1957, where she majored in music. She continued her education at the Katherine Gibbs School in New York City the following year. Prior to that, she graduated from National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C.
Ms. Monger lived in Scarsdale from 1961 to 1984 and worked at the accounting firm of Coopers and Lybrand in the Human Resources department for 14 years and most recently at the consulting firm of Staley Robeson in Stamford.
Her family said she enjoyed gourmet cooking and was an avid music, opera and dance supporter and volunteered and worked at the Connecticut Ballet for many years. During the years she lived in Scarsdale, she was a board member of the Scarsdale Junior League and the Sweet Briar College Club of Westchester County, New York.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Madans of Bethlehem, Connecticut, nephew Michael Madans of Afton, Minnesota, niece Amy Madans of Portland, Oregon, and other cousins and grandnieces.
Ms. Monger’s family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Connecticut Ballet, 20 Acosta St., Stamford, CT or the Osborn Home, Rehabilitation Unit, 101 Theall Road, Rye, NY 10580. Burial will be private.
