Catherine Jane De Sa

Catherine "Cay" Jane De Sa, a longtime Scarsdale resident, dedicated mother and popular local chemistry professor, died at home Sept. 10 at the age of 85.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of Irish immigrant parents, Thomas and Anne Doherty. She attended St. Gabriel High School in New Rochelle, where she excelled in academics and athletics and earned numerous awards and scholarships, including a New York State Science Scholarship. She graduated summa cum laude from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale and received a master’s degree in chemistry from New York University.
She became a chemist at Union Carbide, where she met her husband Edward De Sa, and was one of the first women that company sent on a business trip. She began a 50-year career of teaching college chemistry in 1970, starting at Manhattan College. In 1975, she joined the faculty at Westchester Community College to teach chemistry, inspiring hundreds of students with her accessible and engaging style. She led efforts to integrate technology into the classroom and expand the use of online teaching.
On sabbatical, she traveled the U.S. learning about virtual technology in education, and in 2003 she became an endowed faculty chair for distance learning.
The couple moved to the Heathcote area in Scarsdale in 1967, where she lived until her death. A tireless advocate for opportunities for her daughter Nancy, Mrs. De Sa ensured that the Scarsdale Schools accommodated Nancy’s special needs and allowed her talents to flourish.
Her family said she was known for her tenacity, loyalty and wit. She maintained a wide circle of friends, including several faithful golden retrievers. She was an avid patron of the Scarsdale Public Library and attended Church of Saint Pius X.
“The Yankees may never see such a fan again,” her family said.
Mrs. De Sa was predeceased by her husband Edward and her daughter Nancy. She is survived by her daughter Jeanne De Sa of Washington, D.C.
Visiting hours will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave.; a Funeral Mass will be held at Church of Saint Pius X, 91 Secor Road, at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and interment at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. De Sa’s memory can be made to the United Cerebral Palsy national organization (ucp.org) or the Westchester Community College Foundation (sunywcc.edu).
