Catherine Mayetta of Scarsdale died March 6. She was 98.
Born in Mamaroneck on May 3, 1922, she later moved to Mount Vernon to be closer to her job as a seamstress. She was married 47 years to Dominic Mayetta whom she married on Oct. 5, 1947. The couple moved to Scarsdale in 1962 to raise their family and Mrs. Mayetta became a familiar volunteer at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale through a variety of school and church programs.
For many years Mrs. Mayetta worked for the Children’s Day Care Program at St. James the Less Church in Scarsdale. She was a familiar face to many mother’s and children, who affectionately referred to her as “Miss Kay from Stay & Play.”
Mrs. Mayetta was predeceased by her husband Dom and is survived by a son Robert Mayetta, daughter Mary Ellen McMahon and grandchildren, Ross Michael McMahon and Lauren McMahon, and many family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 8 Carman Road, Scarsdale. Burial will follow the funeral at St. James the Less Cemetery, 10 Church Lane, at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Family Services of Westchester.
