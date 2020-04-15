Former Scarsdale resident Charlene A. Speck of Queens, New York, died in November 2019 at age 53. Ms. Speck was born in White Plains, New York, in 1966. She was a resident of Scarsdale and graduated from Scarsdale High School, LaGuardia Community College and Fordham University.
Ms. Speck is survived by her parents, Caryl and Ray Speck; a sister, Sandra McGuire; and nephews Jack and Dillon McGuire. She was a lifelong friend to animals and did much volunteer work for them. Donations in her memory may be made to Blind Cat Rescue & Sanctuary Inc., 3101 E. Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls, NC 28384.
