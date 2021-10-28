Charles F. Darlington, III

Charles Francis Darlington III was the oldest of three children born to Alice Benning Darlington and Charles F. Darlington, Jr., United States Ambassador to Gabon under President Kennedy. He was known to everyone as “Sandy” for his sand-colored red hair, and he had an essential light-heartedness and generosity which endeared him to many people throughout his life. Although he came from a privileged background, he spent most of his life shedding the trappings of his childhood. In later years, Sandy eschewed the suffix “III”, in one of many tendencies to avoid being pretentious. As his nephew Peter Reid said, “Sandy was a representative of the last generation of the old-line WASPs…but he carried that lineage so lightly, and really didn’t give a damn about any of it.”
Sandy grew up in a style that most people would associate more with British aristocracy of the early 20th Century. His family home in Mount Kisco, NY was a stone mansion atop a hill with some 300 acres. The home still stands and has been called “Darlington Castle” by nearby residents including its current owner, a friend of the Darlington family. The family’s bygone wealth came from Sandy’s great-grandfather, Hugh O’Neill, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, whose O’Neill’s Dry Goods store was one of the first Gilded Age department stores in New York City. The O’Neill Building still stands at 6th Avenue and W 20th Street and is listed in the historic register.
The Mount Kisco home was a wonderful place to grow up for Sandy and his siblings, although they spent much of their childhoods away at boarding school in the United States and in England. For a time, it was a “gentleman’s dairy farm,” producing milk with an extra container of cream on the top that carried the brand name “Rock Gate Farm.” The family employed a large household staff: maids, a cook, and a gardener. Sandy recalled being driven by chauffeur every week when he was as young as ten years old, down the winding streets of Bedford to the train station, where he would travel back and forth by himself to New York City for piano lessons. He attended Rippowam Cisqua School in Bedford, NY; Rose Hill School in Kent and Wellington College in Berkshire, England; St. Mark’s School in Southborough, MA; and Columbia College in the City of New York.
Although his parents were not fans of sports, Sandy was a talented athlete and competed in wrestling, football, and crew. In later years, Sandy excelled in tennis, squash, and ping pong, and became a good windsurfer in his forties. Football remained Sandy’s favorite sport and he loved relaxing on a Sunday afternoon with his children, cheering for his beloved New York Giants.
Sandy served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958 and spent his service overseas in Germany helping to support that country following the second world war. He met Janet Worth Hendrickson on a double date in 1959 between himself, his best friend Charles Reid, and Janet’s twin sister Judith. The two couples were both married and maintained a life-long closeness, spending a memorable year together in the Mount Kisco mansion as newlyweds while Sandy’s parents were working in Gabon.
In the early years of Sandy and Janet’s marriage, Sandy attended Brooklyn Law School while Janet supported them as a teacher. They lived in an apartment in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, where they first raised their sons Mark and Matthew. The family moved to Edgemont, a neighborhood of Scarsdale, NY, and lived on Seely Place for over 30 years, making many life-long friends. It was there that they had daughters Caroline and Elizabeth, and all four of their children attended Edgemont schools from kindergarten through graduation. They have been dedicated members of St. James the Less Church in Scarsdale for over 55 years, where Sandy served in the choir, on the Vestry as Senior Warden, and organized many events over the years. In whatever way he could, Sandy enjoyed contributing to the welfare of the church. In recent decades, Sandy produced, printed, and bound the church directory for the entire parish as a way of giving back to his church community.
Sandy’s inventiveness and skill with games was notable. He was always making up games and challenges for his children when on family trips, such as trying to see who could hit balls over the fence or seeing how many times a ball would bounce before it was caught. In the 1970s he invented a three-player chess game that was featured in a local newspaper and on the “Midday Live with Bill Boggs” television show. Sandy had a wonderful sense of coordination and finesse. He was so good at Shoot the Moon - a table game where you use two metal rods to propel a ball - that he needed to cut a hole in the wood at the back, because he could surpass the top score of 5,000 almost every time. This was perhaps topped by his ability to navigate a ball through an entire Labyrinth board using only his feet at the controls! Sandy was an excellent card player and he and Janet enjoyed many evenings with friends over the years playing their favorite game, bridge.
Sandy was extremely musical. His gentle touch on the accordion, double bass, and piano was remarkable. He used to play piano and sing lullabies to his children when they were going to sleep at night – something which he learned from his mother, Alice. Classical and sacred music were his favorites. He loved singing in choirs, including 25 years in the New Choral Society and 55 years with the St. James the Less choir. He enjoyed beautiful music so much that it often brought him to tears. In the last few years of his life, Sandy loved discovering musical performances on YouTube. Every day he would sit and watch one or two live performances before he would begin his day’s work, often calling a loved one over to share it with.
Professionally, Sandy spent his law career helping people, first in general practice, then as an immigration lawyer, and later, running a successful business with his son Matthew in an area known as appellate printing, servicing appeals for other lawyers to courts across the tri-state area. Sandy had to battle the judicial system many times in his life, overcoming tremendous obstacles with fortitude and grace. Like his father before him, Sandy adapted to many professional changes in his long career. He was proud of being admitted to the Maine Bar, another of the many challenges that he set for himself and accomplished.
Sandy worked until the end of his life, a fact that he would have undoubtedly wanted. He loved working and disliked being idle – Sandy’s energy was boundless. Although he had a peacefulness and a calm to his personality, Sandy was a boisterous individual who didn’t hesitate when embarking on any task, whether it was fixing a leak in a roof or working on a brief for a client. Sandy always did everything himself – mowing the lawn, building a deck for the family home, shoveling in winter. Hard work, physical exercise, and mental clarity were his hallmarks, and in later life, he loved the balance of working on his home in Maine, followed by a trip out on the pontoon boat for swimming and enjoying the sunset. His sense of balance and of both hard work and peaceful appreciation of beauty, nature, and family were profound examples to everyone who knew him.
Sandy will be deeply missed by so many, especially by his family, whom he tenderly cared for with all of his heart. His death came suddenly as a result of contracting a breakthrough case of Covid-19. In characteristic fashion, he fought hard to survive, but his lungs and heart were overcome in the end. His beloved wife Janet also contracted breakthrough Covid-19, but thankfully recovered. Both were fully vaccinated and had not yet received a booster. He was 84.
Sandy is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, Janet; sons Mark and Matthew; daughters Caroline and Elizabeth; their spouses Eileen, Lynne, James, and Paul; Mark’s previous spouse, Paula; and ten grandchildren: Abigail, Alexander, William, Grace, Nicholas, Jesse, Lucy, Jane, Eleanor, and Arthur. Sandy is also survived by siblings Alice and Christopher, Christopher’s wife Muriel, and many other relatives on all sides. A memorial service for Sandy will be held in the coming months, date-to-be-determined, and he will be interred in the Resurrection Garden at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Scarsdale, NY.
