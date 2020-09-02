Claire Ann Weaver

Claire Ann (Shiel) Weaver, 87, of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania, died at home Aug. 29 surrounded by her family.
Born July 15, 1933 in Boston, Massachusetts, to Joseph P. and Margaret M. (Flynn) Shiel, Mrs. Weaver was the sixth of eight children: Pegge, Eleanor, Joe, Dorothy, Mary Lou, Claire, Paul and Joan.
She grew up a Bostonian and then became a Scarsdale resident for more than 40 years. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Framingham College in Massachusetts, and then earned a master’s in education from The College of New Rochelle.
While raising a family in Scarsdale, Mrs. Weaver also worked in the East South Bronx as a fifth and sixth grade special education teacher with the New York City public school system. Her passion as an educator was only second to the love and drive she had for her family, and her relatives said humor, love and artistic talent were three of her greatest attributes that brought laughter, full hearts and entertainment to those around her. “All who knew Claire can attest to her Irish wit and classy sass, both of which brought life to conversations had with her; her playful comments kept us all on our toes,” the family said.
Surviving Mrs. Weaver are her four children and their partners/spouses, Donald F. Weaver (Kathryn Kelly) of Lewisberry, Pennsylvania; Bonnie J. Brennan (Kevin T.) of Monkton, Vermont; Paul F. Weaver (Chikage I.) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and Douglas C. Weaver (Susan Curley) of New York, New York, as well as 10 grandchildren, Skylar, Afton, Falon, Sean, Dylan, Campbell, Carter, Cooper, Ian, and Isabel; and her siblings, Mary Lou, Joan and Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald R. Weaver.
Services will be private and held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested making a contribution in Claire Weaver’s name to Adventures for Alopecia, a nonprofit started by her grandson, Skylar, to help those affected by the autoimmune disorder alopecia. Contributions can be made at www.ProjectAFA.org. For more information, or to send messages of condolence, visit www.parthemore.com.
