Clark Hayden Williams died Oct. 16 at Pebble Brook Nursing Home in Stone Mountain, Georgia. He was 87.
Born on May 16, 1932 to James and Dorothy Williams in Brooklyn, Clark Williams married Adele Dula on Oct. 23, 1954, in Queens, New York. He was honorably discharged from the Korean War in 1960, where he served stateside at Fort Devon, Massachusetts.
Mr. Williams graduated from The Stonier School of Banking in May 1965 and worked at Scarsdale National Bank in Scarsdale, from 1956 to 1990, when Irving Trust Corp. was taken over by The Bank of New York. He retired from the trust department, as senior vice president and trust officer, where he handled wills and estates.
Mr. Williams was predeceased by his brother, David Williams and his sister, Elaine Chlan. He is survived by his brother, James Williams; his three children Alison Pinsley (David), Russell Williams (Molly Smith) and Craig Williams; his grandchildren, Stella Williams and Aidan Williams along with many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.
