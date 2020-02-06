Claudine “Dena” Roquemore Davis, 91, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Anne’s Terrace in Atlanta, Georgia.
A native of Atlanta, Mrs. Davis was born July 22, 1928, to the late Augustus Clay Roquemore and the late Prima Claudine Welsh Roquemore.
Davis’ home for many years was Scarsdale, where she and her husband Jack Davis, the late cartoonist, raised their children.
The Davises moved to St. Simons Island, Georgia, where they spent many summers in the area with their family since the 1960s. Mrs. Davis enjoyed loving life, her friends, Christ Church, golf and entertaining family and friends. During their more than 30 years in St. Simons Island, the Davises especially enjoyed relaxing on their porch at any time of the day watching the Hampton River go by. Mrs. Davis will be remembered for her spunk and lively personality, her family said.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2016.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her son Jack Davis III and his wife Ann of Atlanta; daughter Katie Lloyd and her husband Chris of Athens, Georgia; granddaughter Sara Lloyd Alias and her husband Andrew; and great-grandchildren Eleanor and Andrew Alias Jr. of Atlanta, granddaughter Molly Lloyd Knight and her husband Ford of Rome, Georgia.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Georgia. Burial will follow in Christ Church Cemetery.
Family requests in lieu of remembrances that contributions be made to Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Georgia.
