Constance Polin, a resident of Scarsdale since 1971, died April 29, following complications from cancer.
Born in 1931, Mrs. Polin grew up in the Bronx and moved to Florida as a teenager, graduating from Miami Senior High School. She remained proud of her roots in the Bronx and permanently moved back to New York in the early 1950s, where she attended classes at the Juilliard School of Music.
A classically trained singer, Mrs. Polin made appearances as a performer and also worked in her family’s toy business as a young adult. In 1957, she married Raymond Polin, a university professor and author, and they had five children together. Later, Mrs. Polin worked as a researcher with her husband with whom she co-edited “Foundations of American Political Thought,” a compilation of selected readings in U.S. history that she made sure to complete and publish following his death in 2002.
In 1977, Mrs. Polin briefly received broad media attention when she became the first woman admitted to the Scarsdale Forum (then called the Town Club), which was a contentious decision at the time reached by the male-only civic organization following litigation and national news coverage.
Mrs. Polin is survived by her five children: Jane, Larry (Denise), Kenny (Cathy), Ellen, and Ted (Gina); and eight grandchildren: David, Steven, Melissa, Laura, Shira, Sammy, Moses and Tessa. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond and sister Doris. In lieu of flowers, food or similar expressions of sympathy, the family suggests making a donation of food or funds to your local health care facility, food bank, or first responders in memory of Connie Polin.
