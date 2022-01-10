1961 Scarsdale High School graduate Robert Alan Durst, real estate heir and convicted killer, died Jan. 10 at age 78.
The probable killer of three people, Durst was convicted Sept. 17, 2021 of murdering his friend and confidante Susan Berman. Durst’s wife Kathie disappeared in 1982 after the couple had an argument. The next day, someone claiming to be Kathie and believed to be Berman called Kathie’s medical school dean saying she was ill. In 2000, Berman was killed days before she was to meet with officials reopening the investigation into Kathie’s disappearance.
In 2001, Durst was hiding in Texas disguised as a mute woman with the name of an SHS classmate. When a neighbor, Morris Black, saw through his disguise and started asking questions, Durst killed him. He was acquitted in 2003, claiming self-defense.
Durst’s lies about his whereabouts when Berman was murdered, his likely motive for killing her and his admission of guilt to another friend culminated in his murder conviction last year in California. In October 2021 he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, a Scarsdale resident, reopened the Kathie Durst murder case in January 2021 and took the case to a grand jury. On Nov. 1, 2021, the grand jury indicted Durst for murder in the death of Kathie Durst, whose body has not yet been found.
Rocah’s office was working with the California corrections department to transfer Durst to New York to appear on the indictment and contacted the victim’s family this week to inform them of the news of Durst’s death. In a statement issued Jan. 10, Rocah said, “After 40 years spent seeking justice for her death, I know how upsetting this news must be for Kathleen Durst’s family. We had hoped to allow them the opportunity to see Mr. Durst finally face charges for Kathleen’s murder because we know that all families never stop wanting closure, justice and accountability.”
In light of Robert Durst’s death, Rocah’s office plans to release information about this case, to the extent allowed by law, via a press conference.
Durst reportedly had numerous health issues and was hospitalized last year on a ventilator with COVID-19. His attorney released a statement this week saying that Durst died of “natural causes.”
Durst’s bizarre life is the subject of two documentaries and seven books.
