Former Scarsdale resident David Anthony Ross, a Washington, D.C., attorney and retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve (USAR), of Falls Church, Virginia, died Jan. 23 at age 84.
Born Jan. 20, 1938 in New York City to Nathan Franklin Ross and Margareta Herdegn Ross, he grew up in Scarsdale and graduated in 1956 from Scarsdale High School. He graduated from Yale University in 1960 with a degree in economics and an officer's commission in the U.S. Army Reserve, and Duke University Law School in 1963.
His active duty service assignments were at Fort Benning, Georgia, and in South Korea where he served as a communications officer with two infantry battalions. After his release from active duty, he worked for a year at a New York City law firm, working on corporate and federal tax matters. He then joined the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C., where his work on a federal grand jury matter in the Southern District of New York led to federal securities law indictments and was instrumental in his developing similar federal criminal and civil cases involving atypical, undisclosed self-dealing transactions by corporate officers of public companies.
In 1976, Mr. Ross resigned from the commission and went to West Germany to meet and live with his late mother's surviving relatives in Bavaria and to travel/hike throughout various regions of Europe.
After returning to the United States, Mr. Ross established a law practice in Washington doing investigative, federal and state securities regulation and criminal defense work.
He continued as an active member of the U.S. Army Reserve and had assignments as an instructor at the Army Signal School at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He participated in REFORGER 79, a winter airlift deployment of U.S. Army troops to Western Europe in support of NATO war plans. Shortly thereafter he was assigned to the Pentagon from 1980 to 1990 and received the Meritorious Service Medal. He also received the Army Commendation Medal in 1988.
His subsequent national security defense work included assignments with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and various defense contractors.
More recently, since 2000, Mr. Ross provided legal support services as a contract attorney to various law firms on anti-trust, grand jury and civil litigation matters.
Mr. Ross’ wife of 26 years, Clare Alden MacIntyre-Ross, predeceased him in 2016 at age 73.
He is survived by Thomas and Karen Ross, the children of his brother John Michael Ross who predeceased him in 2016, and numerous cousins in Bavaria, Germany, where his mother was born and from where she emigrated to the U.S. in 1922 at age 16. He is also survived by Pamela MacIntyre, his sister-in-law, and her husband Robert Sawrey, and Duncan and Gordon MacIntyre, the sons of his brother-in-law Bruce MacIntyre who predeceased him in 2007.
A joint burial service for Mr. and Mrs. Ross will be held at a future date in Chatham, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.