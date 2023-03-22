David Bruce Ingerman, age 60, of Summit, New Jersey, died March 19 following a nearly five-year battle with cancer.
Born in Manhattan and raised in Scarsdale, he was a member of Scarsdale High School Class of 1980, where he enjoyed playing ice hockey for the Scarsdale Raiders and playing drums in a local rock band. A lifelong entrepreneur, he launched his first business venture at the age of 12 when he and his friend (also named David) formed a children’s birthday party and magic show business called David and David — Parties For Children. With its unique positioning as a full-service party package including setup, refreshments, magic show and cleanup, their business was a hit among the mothers of Scarsdale as well as the birthday boys and girls.
Mr. Ingerman graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1984. In 1986, he enrolled in Columbia Business School, where he met the love of his life and future wife, Lori, and graduated in 1988 with an MBA in marketing.
Mr. Ingerman was known for his community involvement in his adopted hometown of Summit, New Jersey. He coached many of his sons’ sports teams including YMCA roller hockey, basketball and soccer.
His family said he had “an uncanny ability to see the good in everyone and to make all who met him feel welcomed and special.” He also had an enviable ability to remain positive and upbeat, even during his darkest hours. After his initial cancer diagnosis, he spent his remaining years helping as many people as possible. He focused his attention on raising money for “Cycle for Survival,” a fundraising program for Memorial Sloan Kettering’s research for rare cancers, for which he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. He also helped brainstorm and support the founding of “First Generation Investors,” a nonprofit organization co-founded by his sons, Alex and Dylan, that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing. Even after passing, Mr. Ingerman continued helping others as an organ donor by providing two people the gift of sight through “Eversight.”
His wife, Lori (nee Mougalian), said David Ingerman was an especially loving husband and father. He is survived by Lori and their sons Alex and Dylan, his siblings Nancy and Karen, his father Dr. Milton Ingerman and stepfather Bobby Cramer and his extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins, who will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his mother, Arlene Joseph Ingerman.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested making donations to two organizations about which David was especially passionate: Cycle for Survival at http://bit.ly/3n1DTNN or First Generation Investors at https://www.firstgenerationinvestors.com/donate.
