Former Scarsdale resident David Lloyd Thomas Sr., of Arlington, Vermont, and of Massachusetts, died March 2 at the age of 92.
Born in Ames, Iowa, Mr. Thomas enlisted in the Navy at age 17 at the end of World War II. Upon discharge, he returned home to Nebraska to marry Mary Lou, his high school sweetheart, on Sept. 1, 1946. They graduated from the University of Nebraska and moved to Syracuse, New York, in 1949, and Schenectady, New York, for Mr. Thomas’ management training and traveling auditor jobs at General Electric.
The family lived in Scarsdale from 1959 to 1982. Mr. Thomas was a corporate financial officer, first at McCall’s and later at General Dynamics in New York City. In 1971, he joined Dun and Bradstreet Corp., from which he retired as senior vice president of finance in 1982 at the age of 55, to pursue his many other interests. Upon retirement, the couple made Arlington, Vermont, their home.
In Vermont, both David and Mary Lou participated in community activities. Mr. Thomas was a trustee of the Bennington Museum and Vermont Historical Society, and board member of Martha Canfield Library in Arlington and Arlington Townscape Association. The couple devoted much of their time to the Russell Vermontiana Collection, now housed at the Martha Canfield Library. In his various volunteer endeavors, Mr. Thomas was known for his sense of humor and congeniality, as well as his financial expertise.
According to his family, Mr. Thomas was an avid reader and student of American history and appreciator of American antiques. He loved planning and planting his Vermont vegetable garden each Memorial Day weekend, and tending it through harvest time, involving his children and grandchildren in the annual ritual.
In 1995 he married Patricia, of Litchfield, Connecticut, and resided there before moving to the Boston area to be closer to family, while always continuing to spend time in Vermont.
Mr. Thomas was predeceased by his first wife Mary Lou (Artman), the mother of his two children, in 1994, and by his brother John.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Patricia (Thorne), his son David Jr. and wife Kathryn of Spain, his daughter Carol Thomas and husband Marty of Massachusetts, his grandchildren Jeremy Hayward-Thomas (María) of Spain, Samuel Jacobs of New Mexico, Michael Jacobs (Cheng) of Massachusetts and Hilaria Baldwin (Alec) of New York, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Patricia’s son Evan Germeles of Wyoming, and Patricia’s daughter Christina Herold (Kenneth) and grandson Teddy of Massachusetts.
A memorial celebration will be held in Arlington, Vermont.
