Former Edgemont resident David McCormack died on Feb. 18 at age 32.
Born in New York City on Oct. 20, 1989, he and his family lived in the city until he was 7, when the family moved to Scarsdale. He attended Edgemont schools where he was a stand-out performer and graduated from Edgemont High School in 2008. Among other things, he served as captain of the varsity football team his senior year. He attended the University of Chicago, and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics, with honors, graduating in 2012.
After graduation, David returned to New York City and began his professional life as a management consultant. His family said he loved his work and the people he worked with at Huron Consulting Group. Those who worked with him remember him as “a caring, devoted and skilled colleague,” his family said.
They also said he read “vociferously, took an interest in everything and everyone, had a great sense of humor and loved his many friends.”
“David knew the answer to your question quicker than Google, enjoyed a wide range of music, volunteered at food kitchens and was a crossword puzzle aficionado. He was intensely devoted to the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his parents and brothers immensely and would agonize over the smallest detail to make his immediate family happy. He was a forgiving soul and never held a grudge,” said his family, adding that they “loved him very much.”
David is survived by his parents, Tom and Betsy, and his brothers, Mark, Jack, Sam and Matt, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23 at Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson. Shiva is scheduled at his family’s home in Scarsdale through March 1.
