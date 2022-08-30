David Oestreich
Former longtime Scarsdale resident David Arthur Oestreich died Aug. 25 at his home in Rye, New York, at the age of 89.
Born in Great Neck, New York, he attended The Lawrenceville School and Yale University, where he studied history and trained in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC). Upon graduation from Yale, he served in the United States Navy as a gunnery officer aboard the USS Randolph following the Korean War.
Mr. Oestreich married Brenda Mintz in 1957; the couple moved to Scarsdale in 1964 and lived in Heathcote, where they raised three daughters, until 2020.
After concluding his military service, Mr. Oestreich joined the Lander cosmetics company as marketing director and was later appointed associate director of the Job Corps within the Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington, D.C., during the Johnson Administration. In 1969, he joined the investment firm founded by his late father, Charles H. Oestreich, which David managed for more than 50 years.
Mr. Oestreich’s family said he was an avid sailor, skier, photographer, military historian, traveler and philanthropist. He taught military history in the Collegium program at Westchester Community College, served as president of Temple Israel Center of White Plains, and generously supported White Plains Hospital, numerous Jewish philanthropies, his family’s alma maters, and organizations benefiting U.S. Navy personnel, including the Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland, and the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
Mr. Oestreich is survived by Brenda, his wife of 65 years; his children Deborah and Jason Rubin, Elizabeth Oestreich and David Fein, and Curbie and Darren Cohen; and his grandchildren Henry, Erin, Charles and Abigail Rubin; Katherine and William Fein; and Mia and Jack Cohen.
A funeral service was held at Temple Israel Center of White Plains on Aug. 29.
Mr. Oestriech’s family suggested contributions in his memory may be made to the Naval War College Foundation and Temple Israel Center of White Plains.
