Donald Stuart Hillman, a 70-year resident of Scarsdale, died in White Plains on Jan. 13 at age 97.
Born in Manhattan on April 3, 1925, to Eleanor (Markovitz) and Arthur Hillman, he graduated from The Horace Mann School in 1942 and was honored to be a class agent for many years as well as a member of the Alumni Council. He spoke at his 75th high school reunion.
Mr. Hillman graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1946.
At the age of 23, he was hired as a stage manager at NBC-Television and soon became a director. That was the start of the Golden Age of television. In 1949, Mr. Hillman helped produce the first-ever live television broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. He directed the first anti-smoking commercial for the American Cancer Society in the 1960s. He went on to direct others including one with actor John Wayne. Along the way Mr. Hillman met and produced broadcasts with presidents and politicians, classical artists and movie stars, including First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; he was executive producer of “Prospects of Mankind” with Eleanor Roosevelt. He leaves a legacy of television and film work, and was a true Renaissance man who “never ceased being curious and wanting to learn and know more, and that is what kept him youthful and vibrant,” his family said, adding that he “lived life to the fullest and impacted many lives.”
As a longtime resident of Scarsdale, he was a member of the Scarsdale Historical Society and Scarsdale Golf Club.
Mr. Hillman is survived by his wife Enid of over 30 years, stepdaughter Jennifer Anne Oberstein, son Peter (Lisa), grandchildren Preston (Courtney) Hillman, Amanda (Steven) Clarke and Spencer Hillman, and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son James and grandson Gregory.
The funeral was held Sunday, Jan. 15 at Ballard-Durand Funeral Home. Donations in Mr. Hillman’s memory may be made to the Westchester Association of Retarded Citizens (WARC).
