Doris Chesler of Yonkers died Dec. 26 at the age of 102.
Born into the great pandemic of 1918, she succumbed to COVID-19 102 years later.
Mrs. Chesler is the mother of longtime Scarsdale resident Evan Chesler. With her husband Philip, she spent summers in Scarsdale with Evan, his wife Barbara and their children for 30 years, from 1983 until Philip's death in 2004.
Mrs. Chesler “touched many lives” in Scarsdale, her family said, as she accompanied family members to services at Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanuel and attended many Scarsdale League of Women Voters luncheons, as well as many school and other functions of her three grandchildren who all attended and graduated from Scarsdale Public Schools.
Her family said she enjoyed eating at The Parkway Café and browsing in La Dentelliere and loved to walk in the village and look in the store windows. “She truly loved Scarsdale and enjoyed meeting all of the people who lived in it, and they enjoyed her,” said her daughter-in-law Barbara Chesler. “While small in stature, Doris had a big personality. She filled and lit up every room she entered.” At her 90th birthday party, for example, she did 20 minutes of stand-up comedy, and she was a master of “wise, witty life advice,” such as the admonition that one should never go grocery shopping when hungry.
Mrs. Chelser is survived by her son Evan (Barbara); two grandchildren who are Scarsdale residents, Matthew Chesler (Sharon), parents to Phoebe, Elliot and Nathan, and Rebecca Baum (Michael), parents to Audrey. Another grandson, former Scarsdale resident Dr. David Chesler (Brooke), and their two children, Hayden and Oliver, live in Port Jefferson on Long Island. She is also survived by another son, Gary Chesler (Nita) of Manalapan, New Jersey, his daughter Dawn Reilly (Martin), parents of Colin and Brooke, and his daughter Shari O'Brien (John), parents of Nicole and Cassidy.
