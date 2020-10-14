Dorothy Donovan

Former Scarsdale resident Dorothy Hubbard Donovan died peacefully Oct. 9 at her home in New Rochelle at the age of 77.
Born Nov. 21, 1942 to Raymond and Elizabeth Hubbard, Mrs. Donovan was raised in the Bronx and graduated from Evander Child High School.
In 1965 she married Jim Donovan, her husband of 55 years. The couple lived in Scarsdale for many years where they raised their three children. Beginning in 1991, Mrs. Donovan was employed by the Scarsdale Recreation Department where she worked until she retired in 2001.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Donovan is survived by her son James Jr. of Eastchester; daughters Diane (Tim Kiernan) of River Vale, New Jersey, and Christine (Doug Knopp) of Scarsdale; and grandchildren Daniel, Brian and Kevin Donovan, Kristen and Katelyn Kiernan, and Brendan, Trevor and Luke Knopp, all “sources of joy,” her family said. The family said they will “forever be shaped by her kindness, love and generosity” as she “took pride in her children’s lives and delighted in the company of her grandchildren.”
Mrs. Donovan is survived by her sister, Geraldine Hubbard of Brooklyn, and brother, Raymond Hubbard of Greenwich, Connecticut, and was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Frances Sim.
A service will be celebrated Oct. 19 by Brother Jack Rathschmidt at Holy Mount Cemetery in Eastchester.
