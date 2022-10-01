Dorothy Rose Beer, 97, of Springfield, Illinois, formerly a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died Sept. 23 at Concordia Village in Springfield, where she had moved to be near her family.
Born in Queens on Feb. 20, 1925 to Otto and Charlotte (Weiler) Beer, she was a former member, choir member and secretary of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan, a former member and secretary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Scarsdale, and a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. She also served as a delegate to the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League while in New York. She retired in 1992 as a vice president for the Motion Picture Association.
Mrs. Beer is survived by her nieces and nephews: Beverly (Martin) Stenoish of Germantown Hills, Illinois, Dr. Robert (Carol) Beer of Cuero, Texas, and Barbara (Craig) Williams of Springfield, as well as several great nieces and nephews and cousins. Her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Elizabeth Beer, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends and family Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Home, 824 Scarsdale Ave. in Scarsdale. Graveside services will be at All Faiths Cemetery at Middles Villages on Oct. 11 at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Concordia Village Benevolent Fund, 4101 W. Iles Ave., Springfield, IL 62711.
Online condolences may be left for the family at bischfuneralhomewest.com.
