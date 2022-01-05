Dr. Dinesh Mehta

Longtime Edgemont resident Dr. Dinesh C. Mehta died Dec. 16 at age 86.
Born on March 6, 1935, in Degam, a small village in Gujarat, India, he was the oldest of three to Lalita Desai and Chhaganlal Mehta. His father left an ancestral legacy of agriculture and land management to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry from Bombay University and later settled in Vadodara, named for its banyan trees.
Dr. Mehta grew up flying kites, playing cricket and going to the movies. He matriculated at Baroda Medical College and married Pravina Desai in 1960. After completing a registrarship, his paternal uncle in Rhodesia sponsored his voyage to London where he became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons. His wife, Pravina, joined him after earning her master’s in molecular biology, and together they welcomed their son, Ashesh.
After completing a surgical training program in Akron, Ohio, Dr. Mehta was determined to bring his expertise back home to India. He realized his vision to open a specialty surgical practice in Vadodara. Conditions quickly proved insurmountable and the couple committed to pursuing the American dream.
Dr. Mehta secured a position in the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx where his daughter, Anita, was born. The family settled in Scarsdale in 1979, sending their children to Edgemont schools. Dinesh served as ENT vice chairman at AECOM and director of ENT at Jacobi Medical Center for 20 years, mentoring trainees and publishing a book on endoscopic sinus surgery. He entered private practice for 10 years and recently retired from Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in March 2021.
Dr. Mehta’s family said he had a keen appreciation for the arts, especially music. Stepping into his 80s, he dedicated hours at a time to learning the piano, playing Beethoven by heart. In his last years he honed his vocals, singing with deep emotion. He loved to dance, joke and regale friends with stories of his youth. He had a distinguished respectability and gentle kindness that endeared him to all.
He is survived by his wife Pravina; children Ashesh and Anita; their spouses Sara Joel and Rob Chhabra; and grandchildren Desmond, Jasmine, Sabrina and Zachary Mehta; Jayden and Gia Chhabra. He is also survived by his sister who lives in Mauritius, and numerous extended family members who remember him dearly. His family said he would be deeply missed.
An intimate prayer, memorial and cremation service was held in Dobbs Ferry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.