Dr. Donald Robins

Former Scarsdale resident Dr. Donald E. Robins died Oct. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona, just shy of 90 years old.
Born to Hyman and Janet Robins on March 18, 1932, in Brooklyn, he attended the New York public schools in his early days, graduating from Lincoln High School with honors in 1945. He then attended Syracuse University, where he met many lifelong friends and the love of his life Beverly, whom he married in August 1956. They were a couple for the past 67 years.
After graduating Syracuse undergrad in 1953 magna cum laude, where he earned the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa key, he was accepted and attended the State of New York College of Medicine, continuing his medical education in Syracuse, graduating in 1956 and finishing his medical residency at the Meadowbrook Hospital in Hempstead, New York, in 1957.
Dr. Robins entered the U.S. Air Force and served as a captain at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama, and after his military service, he completed his residency at Syracuse University Hospital in 1961.
Dr. Robins had a medical practice in Mount Vernon, and was a cardio-pulmonary fellow at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at the Bronx Municipal Hospital Center. In 1968 the family moved to Scarsdale, where Dr. Robins opened a satellite office on Garth Road. His two children, Michael and Shari, attended Scarsdale schools.
Board certified in internal medicine, specializing in pulmonology, Dr. Robins was affiliated with Mount Vernon Hospital, Bronx Municipal Hospital Center and Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, and was licensed in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Arizona. He was also a clinical instructor in medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine from 1965-1976 and was a clinical assistant professor at New York Medical College in Valhalla from 1974-1983. He also taught at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School and Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh through 1992.
Outside of the medical community, Dr. Robins was a voracious reader who loved nature, travel, tennis, music, the theater and movies. His family said he played a competitive game of tennis, grew and nurtured award-winning roses, performed and sang in local productions of Gilbert and Sullivan, attending all the Broadway shows he could fit in that would not conflict with his subscription to the Metropolitan Opera. With the invention of streaming services, he watched almost every movie imaginable in his later years, according to his family.
Dr. Robins is survived by his wife Beverly, his two children, Shari and Michael, and his grandchildren, Harrison and Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.