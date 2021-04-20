Dr. Herbert Arthur Newman

Herbert Arthur Newman, M.D., a beloved pediatrician and former Greenacres resident, died at his home in White Plains on April 14. He was 87.
The son of Charles and Mollie Newman, he was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and attended Weequahic High School, the University of Michigan and Yale Medical School, Class of 1957. He completed his internship at the University of Pennsylvania and his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he met his best friend and future wife, Anne Buchman.
Dr. Newman then served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Force Base in California. He and Anne returned to the East Coast in 1962, living briefly in Hartsdale before moving to Brite Avenue, not far from Anne’s childhood home in Fox Meadow. He joined Leroy Engel, M.D. in pediatric practice in 1963 and continued to see patients until 2020, treating generations of Scarsdale children.
Dr. Newman was chief of pediatrics for many years at White Plains Hospital, and was also devoted to Blythedale Children’s Hospital where he served as a unit chief and president of the medical board.
Dr. Newman made house calls in the early years of his practice, taking parents’ calls each morning at the breakfast table, and meeting them in the office or emergency room at any hour. During the blizzard of 1977 when roads were impassable, he clipped on cross-country skis and shussed down the Post Road to his office.
Dr. Newman and his wife were avid world travelers. Family trips to national parks were an annual event and they later traveled the globe with close friends. Their family said they treasured weekends in the Berkshires where they enjoyed concerts at Tanglewood, dance at Jacob’s Pillow and theater in Stockbridge. Although Mrs. Newman died in 1998, Dr. Newman carried her spirit with him, according to family members, who said he will be remembered as a “dedicated and compassionate physician, husband, father, friend and mentor” who “lived life to its fullest.”
Dr. Newman is survived by his sister, Barbara; his two sons, Peter and David, and four grandchildren: Michael, Alicia (Peter/Tracy), Ben and Andrew (David/Angela).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Dr. Newman’s name be made to Blythedale Children’s Hospital, 95 Bradhurst Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595. A virtual memorial service is scheduled for May 2 at 2 p.m. Contact Peter Newman at pnewman6@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
